‘Essential Needs Pantry Box’ now available outside JC VA Clinic

VA of Eastern KS presenting Brian Fuemmeler with certificate of appreciation for building...
VA of Eastern KS presenting Brian Fuemmeler with certificate of appreciation for building 'Essential Needs Pantry Box'(WIBW)
By Becky Goff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - With food insecurity continuing to rise, blessing boxes are popping up, providing space for community members to donate, and pick up non-perishable food items.

Brian Fuemmeler, a US Army veteran, and member of Manhattan’s Military Relations Committee volunteered to make an ‘Essential Needs’ Pantry box.

The Pantry box, which was donated to the Junction City VA Outpatient Clinic, is available for donations, or those in need to take food items.

Fuemmeler asked his three kids to help him build and paint the Pantry box before it was installed.

“To be able to get some tools out in the garage and teach them some safety and…and good building practices, but…but the greater…greater…or the bigger thought process was just to truly give back to the community.” US Army veteran, Brian Fuemmeler says.

The Essential Needs Box is located at the edge of the parking lot at the VA Outpatient Clinic in Junction City located at 1169 Southwind Drive.

