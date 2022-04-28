Driver injured when cab comes off truck chassis in semi crash Wednesday in western Kansas

GOVE CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A truck driver sustained serious injuries Wednesday afternoon when his rig crashed in Gove County in western Kansas and the cab came off the truck chassis, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 12:03 p.m. Wednesday on K-23 highway about 12 miles south of Gove City.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol’s online crash log, a 1999 Westernstar semitrailer was headed north on K-23 when it veered across the southbound lanes and went into the west ditch.

The semi then struck the embankment, and the cab of the truck came off its chassis.

The semi came to rest on its wheels facing northwest, the patrol said.

The driver, Joshua D. Wolfrum, 31, of Oakley, sustained serious injuries in the crash. He was transported to Lane County Hospital in Dighton.

The patrol said Wolfrum, who was alone in the semi, was wearing his seat belt.

