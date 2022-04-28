Crews respond to house fire early Thursday in Tecumseh area
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 5:07 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TECUMSEH, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews were responding to a house fire early Friday in the Tecumseh community just east of Topeka.
The blaze was reported around 4:58 a.m. in the 4600 block of S.E. 2nd.
Initial reports indicated a fire was located in the attic of a residence.
Shawnee Heights fire crews had arrived on the scene as of 5:07 a.m.
Additional details weren’t immediately available.
