Crews respond to house fire early Thursday in Tecumseh area

TECUMSEH, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews were responding to a house fire early Friday in the Tecumseh community just east of Topeka.

The blaze was reported around 4:58 a.m. in the 4600 block of S.E. 2nd.

Initial reports indicated a fire was located in the attic of a residence.

Shawnee Heights fire crews had arrived on the scene as of 5:07 a.m.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

