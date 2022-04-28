Advertisement

Ala. high schooler offered more than $3M in scholarships

Kylan Benson, an Alabama high school valedictorian, announced he will be attending Harvard...
Kylan Benson, an Alabama high school valedictorian, announced he will be attending Harvard University. He earned more than $3 million in scholarships from more than a dozen of the nation’s top Ivy League and post-secondary institutions.(Source: WBRC)
By WBRC Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 5:02 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - An Alabama high school valedictorian announced he will be attending Harvard University after getting more than $3 million in scholarships from dozens of colleges.

Kylan Benson has earned more than $3 million in scholarships from more than a dozen of the nation’s top Ivy League and post-secondary institutions. He is the class valedictorian at Ramsay IB High School in Birmingham, Alabama, and will graduate in 2022 with a 4.5 GPA, a 31 on the ACT and other academic and civic honors.

During a news conference Wednesday, Benson announced he is going to Harvard University, WBRC reports.

“Getting accepted into Ivy League schools like Harvard and Yale has been a wonderful feeling, especially with how selective schools of that caliber are. After working hard in school for so many years, it’s good to see the fruits of my labor,” Benson said.

Benson said he hopes to carry the foundation he received at Ramsay forward with him into the future. He said he attended the high school “because of the rigorous and internationally recognized” International Baccalaureate program.

“Being an IB scholar helped me stand out as a candidate for admission to the schools that I applied to. The IB program stresses being a global-minded citizen, and this has deepened my passion for serving the world. I’m not quite sure exactly what I want to do in the future, but I’ve been considering politics, foreign service or even nonprofit work. Anything that gives me the influence to positively impact others gives me personal fulfillment,” he said.

Copyright 2022 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person taken to hospital following Jackson Co. gunfight
FILE - Sherrill Sr. was arrested by Topeka Police in relation to a 2020 June motorcycle crash
Man charged in fatal motorcycle accident pleads guilty to manslaughter
A Kansas Highway Patrol trooper who was outside his patrol car escaped serious injury when his...
Trooper injured when semi strikes cruiser in western Kansas
Topeka Fire Department crews battled a large blaze Wednesday morning at a residence at 2206...
Crews battle large fire Wednesday morning at west Topeka residence
John Wiedmer
One arrested after resident holds alleged trespasser at gunpoint

Latest News

This scanning electromicrograph shows an HIV-infected H9 T cell. A study suggests that climate...
Climate change may increase risk of new infectious diseases, study says
Recession could affect Americans by causing unemployment and a lower standard of living.
Recession risk rising: What it means for you
Crews were responding to a report of a possible structure fire early Friday in the 4800 block...
Crews respond to house fire early Thursday in Tecumseh area
13 News This Morning At 5AM