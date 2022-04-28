Advertisement

About 45 acres of public land burn in another Riley Co. wildfire

Fancy Creek Rd. Fire
Fancy Creek Rd. Fire(Riley Co. Fire District #1)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - About 45 acres of public land burned in a wildfire in northern Riley County on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, April 27, Riley Co. Fire District 1 says a controlled burn in the northern part of the county near Highway 77 and Fancy Creek Rd. became out of control and jumped the highway.

Firefighters said an estimated 45 acres of public land was burned in this fire.

While the fire is fully contained, crews said the area will continue to smoke for several days. If large amounts of smoke is seen in the area, residents should call 911.

