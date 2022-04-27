Worlds of Fun to kick off Opening Day with Autism Society Fun Run

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - The fun of Opening Day at Worlds of Fun will kick off well before the park opens with the Autism Society Fun Run.

Worlds of Fun says while the park will open at 11 a.m. on Saturday for its 49th Opening Day, the fun will begin well before then with the Autism Society-The Heartland 5K/1K Fun Run which will begin at 8 a.m. on April 30. Runners will take on a course that covers Worlds of Fun, Oceans of Fun and the Worlds of Fun Village.

The special events will continue through 2022 with Oceans of Fun Opening Weekend: 40th Season Beach Bash, the return of Fourth of July fireworks with Celebrate America!, and Grand Carnivale. The fall season will also offer family-friendly fin with The Great Pumpkin Fest and the return of terror with Halloween HAUNT. All events will be included with park admission.

“We’re really pleased to be able to provide our guests with a full season of fun once again,” Tony Carovillano, General Manager said. “With more than 200 attractions at the park, we’re known for thrills, but the return of our summer events really enriches the park experience, offering something for guests of all ages through spring, summer and fall.”

Worlds of Fun 2022 events are as follows:

Worlds of Fun Opening Day - April 30 - Gates open at 11 a.m. with delicious new food, unforgettable thrills and fun.

Oceans of Fun Opening Weekend: 40th Season Beach Bash - May 28-30 - Fun will include special summertime attractions, giveaways and a limited-time smoothie.

Celebrate America! - July 4 - All-American attractions and the iconic Worlds of Fun fireworks celebration will bring the biggest and best Fourth of July celebration back to Kansas City.

Grand Carnivale - July 23-August 7 - Extravagant, sights, sounds and smells will bring the larger-than-life global celebration to Kansas City with a sensory spectacular of lavish floats, dancing, scrumptious eats and more.

Halloween HAUNT - Sept. 16-Oct. 30 on select nights - Terror will take over the park with bone-chilling scare mazes, scare zones and sinister shows.

The Great Pumpkin Fest - (Sept. 17-Oct. 30 weekends only - Not-so-spooky fun will return with the daytime celebration including trick or treating, costume parades, live shows with the PEANUTS gang and family-friendly fun.

New attractions for 2022 include:

Africa Arcade (Africa) - The first video arcade in the park since 2016

Back to Broadway (Europa) - A musical of Broadway hits bringing live entertainment to the Moulin Rouge Theater

Brass Brigade (Roaming) - A band that travels through the park to perform live music for guests

Kickin’ Country (Americana) - A live country music show with longtime favorites and modern hits

Space Beagle (Planet Snoopy) - A kid-friendly show with SNOOPY and the PEANUTS gang

The UpRights (Americana) - A dueling piano performance at an all-new outdoor stage neighboring the Cotton Blossom Bar B Que

Worlds of Fun said guests will be able to get unlimited access to all the events and attractions with a 2022 Gold Pass.

For more information about the park, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.