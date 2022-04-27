Wednesday forecast: Windy and warm today, storms tonight

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A warm end to the week with an increase in low level moisture (humidity) today and tonight which will lead to more of a spring-like feel to the air Thursday and Friday. This will be the fuel for storms and especially severe weather by Friday evening.

Lightning and locally heavy rainfall will be the primary hazards through Friday morning although a few storms may produce some strong winds and hail Thursday evening out toward central Kansas. The concern is for Friday evening where all hazards are possible (hail/wind/tornadoes) so please stay updated on the forecast as we get closer to this time-frame. Of course this still being a few days out things can change. By Saturday morning many spots will have received 0.50″-1.50″ of rainfall which is certainly needed as it has been a dry month.

Normal High: 70/Normal Low: 48 (WIBW)

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s-low 80s. Winds S 15-25, gusts around 35 mph.

Tonight: Showers/storms develop mainly after midnight. Lows in the mid-upper 50s. Winds S 5-15, gusts up to 20 mph.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers/storms in the morning with an isolated chance in the afternoon where most spots will likely be dry. Highs in the 70s (low 70s for those that may get rain for most of the day and cloud cover, upper 70s for those that are dry and possibly sneaking in some sun). Winds S 5-15, gusts up to 25 mph.

Storms redevelop Thursday night but the question is how long will they last into Friday morning. Lingering rain/storms and cloud cover on Friday could impact the severe weather threat by the evening hours.

While the official forecast is still for a dry weekend, there still remains some uncertainty on rain lingering into Saturday. Think the threat for any severe weather or even lightning on Saturday will not exist but rain might, so keep checking back for updates. Highly confident Sunday will be dry before more storms return to the area early next week.

Taking Action:

Strong winds today will lead to a fire danger threat despite an increase in humidity. Outdoor burning should be avoided if possible. Storms will have a higher impact during the morning hours tomorrow vs the afternoon. Severe weather is in the forecast late Friday into Friday evening where all hazards are possible. Keep checking back daily for updates but start thinking about your plans Friday evening and what you might be doing and what your safety action plan will be in case a warning is issued for your area.

Hail/wind threat with storms in the evening (SPC/WIBW)

Hail/wind/tornado threat Friday evening (SPC/WIBW)

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.