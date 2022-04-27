Advertisement

USD 345 students take a break from books in honor of Kansas Kids Fitness Day

Live at Five
By Tori Whalen
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Area kids got to take a break from the books Wednesday, April 27, for some physical activity.

Third- and fourth-graders from the Seaman School district got to travel to the high school, located at 4850 NW Rochester Rd., for some fun with the big kids. It was part of Kansas Kids Fitness Day, which was first started in 1990 by the Governor’s Council on Fitness.

Annette Nally, an adapted physical educator for USD 345, said everyone was happy to participate.

“I think the older kids love it almost just as much as the younger kids do to come back and teach those younger kids,” said Nally. ”They are having a blast. They are all active, they are all participating, no matter their level of athleticism.”

Students played a variety of games involving frisbees, hula hoops, and yarn.

“We have 9 different games going on and then 27 stations total, so we have anything from frisbee throwing, where they try to throw it in the hula hoop,” said Nally. “We have tag games, where they are throwing yarn balls into buckets.

According to Nally, nearly 600 students participated in the fun.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police, Fire, and Water Rescue crews are on scene near the 900 block of NE River Rd.
TPD identifies body found in Kansas River, believes death may have been suicide
Quinlynn Jones, 7, is fighting for her life after being struck by a tree limb.
St. Marys girl critically injured in freak accident involving falling tree limb
One person taken to hospital following Jackson Co. gunfight
Kevan Shane; Glenn Ford, Jr.; Jose Hernandez; Kayley McDaniel
TPD makes arrests in multiple traffic stops

Latest News

(Source: Daimler Trucks/handout)
Kansas Senate passes bill permitting automated trucks
Thursday Human Trafficking Summit focuses on financial institutions
Topeka dispensary claims wrongful search and seizure on 4/20
Topeka dispensary claims wrongful search and seizure on 4/20
FILE
Senate passes bill to gradually phase out 6.5% tax on groceries