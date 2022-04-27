USD 345 students take a break from books in honor of Kansas Kids Fitness Day

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Area kids got to take a break from the books Wednesday, April 27, for some physical activity.

Third- and fourth-graders from the Seaman School district got to travel to the high school, located at 4850 NW Rochester Rd., for some fun with the big kids. It was part of Kansas Kids Fitness Day, which was first started in 1990 by the Governor’s Council on Fitness.

Annette Nally, an adapted physical educator for USD 345, said everyone was happy to participate.

“I think the older kids love it almost just as much as the younger kids do to come back and teach those younger kids,” said Nally. ”They are having a blast. They are all active, they are all participating, no matter their level of athleticism.”

Students played a variety of games involving frisbees, hula hoops, and yarn.

“We have 9 different games going on and then 27 stations total, so we have anything from frisbee throwing, where they try to throw it in the hula hoop,” said Nally. “We have tag games, where they are throwing yarn balls into buckets.

According to Nally, nearly 600 students participated in the fun.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.