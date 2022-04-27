Advertisement

Trooper injured when semi strikes cruiser in western Kansas

A Kansas Highway Patrol trooper who was outside his patrol car escaped serious injury when his vehicle was struck by a passing semitrailer during a traffic stop Tuesday morning near Ellis in western Kansas, authorities said.(Facebook)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 7:27 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ELLIS, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas Highway Patrol trooper who was outside his patrol car escaped serious injury when his vehicle was struck by a passing semitrailer during a traffic stop Tuesday morning in western Kansas, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 8:59 a.m. Tuesday on Interstate 70, about a mile west of the city of Ellis.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a trooper driving a 2020 Dodge Challenger was inspecting a 2020 Volvo semitrailer along the right shoulder of eastbound I-70.

The patrol’s crash log stated that an eastbound 2020 Kenworth semitrailer failed to move to the left and crossed outside the fog line -- a solid white stripe on the right side of the roadway -- before striking the trooper’s Dodge, as well as the Volvo semi.

The patrol said the trooper who was outside his car also was struck during the crash.

After the collision, the Kenworth semi continued traveling east on I-70 before going off the road to the right. The Kenworth semi then went through a fence before coming to rest.

The trooper, Shawn W. Summers, 48, of Hays, was transported to Hays Medical Center with suspected minor injuries.

The driver of the Volvo semi, Khadija A. Qadri, 57, of Fort Collins, Colo., who was outside of her vehicle during the inspection, was reported uninjured.

The driver of the Kenworth semi, Ricky L. Ferrell, 63, of Valley Falls, was reported uninjured. The patrol said Ferrell, who was alone in his rig, was wearing a seat belt.

