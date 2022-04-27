Teen taken to hospital after late-night crash along Kansas Turnpike

BURLINGAME, Kan. (WIBW) - A teen was taken to an Emporia hospital following a late-night rollover crash Tuesday on the Kansas Turnpike in Osage County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 10:40 p.m. Tuesday on Interstate 335 on the turnpike, about 19 miles south of Topeka.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2005 Ford Freestyle was southbound on I-335 when the driver lost control of the car, which went off the roadway to the right -- or west -- side, entered the ditch, rolled and came to rest upside down.

The driver, Jaella M. Gilliam, 19, of Emporia, was transported to Newman Regional Health with what were believed to be minor injuries.

The patrol said Gilliam, who was alone in the car, was wearing her seat belt.

