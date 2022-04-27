St. Marys residents asked to avoid area of Senior Center as broken gas line repaired

ST. MARYS, Kan. (WIBW) - St. Marys residents have been asked to avoid the area of the Senior Center as a broken gas line is repaired.

The City of St. Marys Police and Fire Department says residents should avoid the area of Lasley and Palmer between 4th and 5th streets as a broken gas line is repaired.

SMFD said the broken gas line was reported behind the St. Marys Senior Center on Lasley.

