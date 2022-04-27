Advertisement

St. Marys residents asked to avoid area of Senior Center as broken gas line repaired

St. Marys Police Department
St. Marys Police Department
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 3:07 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ST. MARYS, Kan. (WIBW) - St. Marys residents have been asked to avoid the area of the Senior Center as a broken gas line is repaired.

The City of St. Marys Police and Fire Department says residents should avoid the area of Lasley and Palmer between 4th and 5th streets as a broken gas line is repaired.

SMFD said the broken gas line was reported behind the St. Marys Senior Center on Lasley.

Posted by City of St. Marys Police and Fire Department on Wednesday, April 27, 2022

