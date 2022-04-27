Six nations to receive U.S. commodities through Bill Emerson Humanitarian Trust

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Jerry Moran has applauded the move to send six nations U.S. commodities through the Bill Emerson Humanitarian Trust as the global hunger crisis grows with Russia’s war on Ukraine.

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) says on Wednesday, April 27, he and Sen. Bob Casey (D-Penn.), co-chairs of the Senate Hunger Caucus, applauded the U.S. Agency for International Development and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s decision to use the Bill Emerson Humanitarian Trust to address the global hunger crisis.

“The consequences of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine are being felt around the world as countries that relied on Russia and Ukraine for food are now facing widespread hunger,” Moran said. “Feeding hungry people is – most importantly – the morally right thing to do and will foster goodwill and political stability in countries facing famine, hunger and starvation.”

Moran noted that the Bill Emerson Humanitarian Trust was created to buy U.S. commodities to respond to unanticipated food crises internationally. He said Secretary Vilsack announced the food assistance will head to Ethiopia, Kenya, Sudan, Somalia, South Sudan and Yemen.

“As Putin’s war rages in Ukraine, people around the world are facing food and fertilizer shortages exacerbated by the conflict,” Casey said. “I applaud the decision to utilize the Bill Emerson Humanitarian Trust to provide millions of dollars in food assistance to support vulnerable countries feeling this pain. We have to continue to meet the challenge of worldwide hunger head-on and work to prevent the devastating impact of hunger and malnutrition around the globe.”

On Jan. 24, Moran said he and Casey led a bipartisan group of senators to urge the USDA and USAID to release resources within the Bill Emerson Humanitarian Trust. He said the letter was also signed by Sens. John Boozman (R-Ark.), Dick Durbin (D-Ill.), Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.), Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), Cory Booker (D-N.J.), Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.), Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.), Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.), Angus King (I-Maine), Patty Murray (D-Wash.), Jack Reed (D-R.I.), Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.), and Ron Wyden (D-Ore.).

On March 4, Moran said he urged Vilsack to prioritize using U.S. agricultural export assistance and international food aid programs to help supply markets left baren as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and to use resources currently available in the Trust to meet the unanticipated global hunger crisis.

Lastly, on March 24, Moran said he spoke on the Senate floor to call attention to the growing world hunger crisis.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.