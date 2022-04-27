Advertisement

Sedgwick County to test ‘attack mode’ function on sirens Monday

Sedgwick County Emergency Management will hold special test on Monday, May 2, at noon, to...
Sedgwick County Emergency Management will hold special test on Monday, May 2, at noon, to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the first-ever air raid siren test in Wichita.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County’s weekly sirens testing will sound a little bit different next week.

On Monday, May 2, at noon, emergency management will commemorate the 70th anniversary of the first-ever air raid siren test in Wichita, by conducting testing the sirens in “attack mode.”

The county normally tests the “alert mode” for tornado sirens. The alert mode is a steady tone used for a tornado warning. The attack mode is a classic rise and fall sound used for air attack warnings in times of war. The test will last for approximately 3-5 minutes to determine if any maintenance is needed in any of these areas.

The county will deploy teams to various siren sights to report back if a siren is working properly.

The last time the “attack mode” was tested on the sirens was in 2015, and prior to that in 2009.

The attack mode function in the outdoor warning system is one that’s not used often, but it has to be tested to make sure no maintenance is needed.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police, Fire, and Water Rescue crews are on scene near the 900 block of NE River Rd.
TPD identifies body found in Kansas River, believes death may have been suicide
Quinlynn Jones, 7, is fighting for her life after being struck by a tree limb.
St. Marys girl critically injured in freak accident involving falling tree limb
One person taken to hospital following Jackson Co. gunfight
Kevan Shane; Glenn Ford, Jr.; Jose Hernandez; Kayley McDaniel
TPD makes arrests in multiple traffic stops

Latest News

FILE - the Bad Guys
Regal Hollywood to host sensory-friendly movie Saturday
FILE
Manhattan area band Crosswind to be inducted into Kansas Music Hall of Fame
FILE - Fans sit inside Arrowhead Stadium before an NFL football game on Dec. 12, 2021, in...
Kansas looks to use taxes on sports bets to attract Chiefs
St. Marys Police Department
St. Marys residents asked to avoid area of Senior Center as broken gas line repaired
FILE
Six nations to receive U.S. commodities through Bill Emerson Humanitarian Trust