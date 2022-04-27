SE California opens one stretch, closes another as project continues

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One section of a Topeka road is set to re-open, as another stretch closes down.

The City of Topeka says work is near completion on SE California Avenue between 37th and 38th St. However, SE California will be closed from 38th to 41st starting Thursday as crews move into phase two of the project.

Phase three will come once this phase is finished. That will close California from 41st St. to just before 45th St.

