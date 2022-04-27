Advertisement

SE California opens one stretch, closes another as project continues

SE California Ave.
SE California Ave.(City of Topeka)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One section of a Topeka road is set to re-open, as another stretch closes down.

The City of Topeka says work is near completion on SE California Avenue between 37th and 38th St. However, SE California will be closed from 38th to 41st starting Thursday as crews move into phase two of the project.

Phase three will come once this phase is finished. That will close California from 41st St. to just before 45th St.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police, Fire, and Water Rescue crews are on scene near the 900 block of NE River Rd.
TPD identifies body found in Kansas River, believes death may have been suicide
Quinlynn Jones, 7, is fighting for her life after being struck by a tree limb.
St. Marys girl critically injured in freak accident involving falling tree limb
One person taken to hospital following Jackson Co. gunfight
Kevan Shane; Glenn Ford, Jr.; Jose Hernandez; Kayley McDaniel
TPD makes arrests in multiple traffic stops

Latest News

Rain tomorrow followed by Severe Storm chance Friday evening
Scattered rain tomorrow and Severe Storms Friday evening
FILE
KU ranked 5th most veteran-friendly university for second straight year
Live at Five
Baby formula shortage raises concerns for Topeka parents
Baby formula shortage raises concerns for Topeka parents