Riley Co. crews working wildfire north of Randolph

Riley County Fire Department
Riley County Fire Department(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 8:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. crews are fighting a large wildfire north of Randolph.

Riley Co. Fire District #1 says the fire is burning near Bjorling Rd., and ask that people avoid the area near Christianson Hill and Rose Hill. Fire District #1 says their crews are on scene, along with crews from fire departments in Manhattan, Blue Rapids, and Waterville.

There are no estimates of burned land, but the fire district says no structures have been threatened and no injuries have been reported. They say the fire was caused by a controlled burned that got out of control.

