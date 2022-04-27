Advertisement

Regal Hollywood to host sensory-friendly movie Saturday

By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s Regal theater will host a sensory-friendly matinee movie on Saturday to close out Autism Awareness Month.

The Regal Hollywood theater, 6200 SW 6th Ave., in Topeka will host a My Way Matinee at 12:05 p.m. on Saturday, April 30.

The matinee movie will be sensory-friendly and will feature lower sounds, brighter lights, and the freedom to move around and talk in the theater.

The theater will play Dreamworks’ the Bad Guys.

Tickets to the sensory-friendly matinee will cost $6.50

