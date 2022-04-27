Advertisement

RCPD searches for woman with warrant for possession of controlled substance

Destiny Melton
Destiny Melton(RCPD)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - RCPD officers are searching for a woman with a warrant for her arrest for possession of a controlled substance.

The Riley County Police Department says officers are looking for Destiny Melton, who has an active warrant for a probation violation.

Officers said Melton is wanted for unlawful possession of a controlled substance that holds a bond of $50,000.

If anyone has information about Melton’s whereabouts, they should call RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police, Fire, and Water Rescue crews are on scene near the 900 block of NE River Rd.
TPD identifies body found in Kansas River, believes death may have been suicide
Quinlynn Jones, 7, is fighting for her life after being struck by a tree limb.
St. Marys girl critically injured in freak accident involving falling tree limb
Kevan Shane; Glenn Ford, Jr.; Jose Hernandez; Kayley McDaniel
TPD makes arrests in multiple traffic stops
FILE
57 arrested in multi-agency crime reduction project

Latest News

Bjorling Rd. Fire
Hot spots remain a concern for firefighters battling blaze in Riley Co.
Jackson Co. gunfight
One person taken to hospital following Jackson Co. gunfight
Trooper's car hit by semi
Trooper injured when semi strikes cruiser in western Kansas
Deputies with the Shawnee Co. Sheriff's Office serve a search warrant at the Guardian, a CBD...
Guardian Recreational Cannabis Dispensary claims wrongful search, seizure on 4/20 due to improper opinion by AG