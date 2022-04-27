RCPD searches for woman with warrant for possession of controlled substance

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - RCPD officers are searching for a woman with a warrant for her arrest for possession of a controlled substance.

The Riley County Police Department says officers are looking for Destiny Melton, who has an active warrant for a probation violation.

Officers said Melton is wanted for unlawful possession of a controlled substance that holds a bond of $50,000.

If anyone has information about Melton’s whereabouts, they should call RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

