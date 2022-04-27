Advertisement

RCPD: 20 stolen dumpsters costs Manhattan trash company $97K

FILE
FILE(WTVG)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - About 20 stolen dumpsters have cost a Manhattan trash company about $97,000.

The Riley County Police Department says just before 2:20 p.m. on Tuesday, April 26, officers were called to the 1200 block of Temple Lane with reports of theft.

Officers listed A1 Trash Service as the victim after 20 dumpsters were reported stolen in the incident, which has cost the company about $97,000.

Anyone with information about the crime should contact RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police, Fire, and Water Rescue crews are on scene near the 900 block of NE River Rd.
TPD identifies body found in Kansas River, believes death may have been suicide
Quinlynn Jones, 7, is fighting for her life after being struck by a tree limb.
St. Marys girl critically injured in freak accident involving falling tree limb
One person taken to hospital following Jackson Co. gunfight
Kevan Shane; Glenn Ford, Jr.; Jose Hernandez; Kayley McDaniel
TPD makes arrests in multiple traffic stops

Latest News

SE California Ave.
SE California opens one stretch, closes another as project continues
Rain tomorrow followed by Severe Storm chance Friday evening
Scattered rain tomorrow and Severe Storms Friday evening
FILE
KU ranked 5th most veteran-friendly university for second straight year
Live at Five
Baby formula shortage raises concerns for Topeka parents
Baby formula shortage raises concerns for Topeka parents