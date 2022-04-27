RCPD: 20 stolen dumpsters costs Manhattan trash company $97K

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - About 20 stolen dumpsters have cost a Manhattan trash company about $97,000.

The Riley County Police Department says just before 2:20 p.m. on Tuesday, April 26, officers were called to the 1200 block of Temple Lane with reports of theft.

Officers listed A1 Trash Service as the victim after 20 dumpsters were reported stolen in the incident, which has cost the company about $97,000.

Anyone with information about the crime should contact RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

