One person taken to hospital following Jackson Co. gunfight

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Jackson Co. authorities say one person was hospitalized following a gunfight in the southern part of the county.

Sheriff Tim Morse says the resident told them a neighbor came to his residence just before 7 p.m. Tuesday in the 9000 block of J. Rd. when they engaged in a gunfight. The neighbor was taken to the hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

Deputies and detectives are still processing the scene. Anyone with information should call the Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office at 785-364-2251.

