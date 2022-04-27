Advertisement

One arrested after resident holds alleged trespasser at gunpoint

John Wiedmer
John Wiedmer(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is behind bars after a Shawnee Co. resident held an alleged trespasser at gunpoint until deputies arrived on Wednesday morning.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office told 13 NEWS deputies were called to the 700 block of Auburn Rd. just before 6 a.m. on Wednesday, April 27, with reports of a trespasser.

Deputies said John T. Wiedmer, 30, was arrested without incident and it did not appear the victim and the suspect knew each other.

Wiedmer was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for criminal trespass with a $1,000 bond.

