New Kansas attorneys to be sworn in on Friday in Capital City

FILE - New Kansas attorneys were sworn in on Friday at the Judicial Center in Topeka.
FILE - New Kansas attorneys were sworn in on Friday at the Judicial Center in Topeka.(wibw)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - New attorneys able to practice law in Kansas will be sworn in on Friday in the Capital City.

Kansas Courts says those who have successfully passed the Kansa bar examination will be sworn in as attorneys in the Sunflower State in an in-person ceremony at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, April 29, in the Supreme Court courtroom in the Kansas Judicial Center, 301 SW 10th Ave. in Topeka.

The Court said new attorneys will have the choice to be sworn in on Friday at the in-person ceremony, or at another time by a state or federal judge.

The Court noted that Chief Justice Marla Luckert will swear the new attorneys in. District Judge Toby Crouse of the U.S. District Court of the District of Kansas will administer the federal oath to those who wish to be admitted to the federal courts.

New attorneys to be sworn in are as follows:

  1. Lindell Crowe, Arkansas City - Cowley Co.
  2. Matthew Bonner, Frontenac - Crawford Co.
  3. James McSweyn, Lawrence - Douglas Co.
  4. Crystal Moe, Lawrence - Douglas Co.
  5. Braxton Moral, Ulysses - Grant Co.
  6. David Iacobelli, Lenexa - Johnson Co.
  7. Ashley Reece, Olathe - Johnson Co.
  8. Meghan Gulvas, Overland Park - Johnson Co.
  9. Susan Juhl, Overland Park - Johnson Co.
  10. Brandon MacDonald, Overland Park - Johnson Co.
  11. Sebastian Randolph, Overland Park - Johnson Co.
  12. Jameson O’Connor, Prairie Village - Johnson Co.
  13. Jamie Sheik, Manhattan - Riley Co.
  14. Ima-Fabiola Odeyemi, Wichita - Sedgwick Co.
  15. Erica Ramstald-Whitsell, Wichita - Sedgwick Co.
  16. Jessica Timm, Wichita - Sedgwick Co.
  17. Samuel Walenz, Wichita - Sedgwick Co.
  18. Jordan Cooper, Topeka - Shawnee Co.
  19. Tymber Long, Topeka - Shawnee Co.
  20. Marisol Rio-Duarte, Topeka - Shawnee Co.
  21. Daniel Sloan, Topeka - Shawnee Co.
  22. Carolyn Smith, Topeka - Shawnee Co.
  23. Victoria Toothaker, Topeka - Shawnee Co.
  24. Alexandra Irwin, Kansas City - Wyandotte Co.
  25. Rebecca Aumann-Dix, Chicago, Illinois
  26. Virginia Davis, Kansas City, Missouri
  27. Belen Meyers, Kansas City, Missouri
  28. Bradley Taylor, Kansas City, Missouri
  29. Edwin Sullivan, Osage Beach, Missouri
  30. Arati Moses, Texas

