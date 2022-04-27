Mann urges Biden to not tax unrealized gains of generational farms

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Congressman Tracey Mann has expressed his distaste for provisions of President Joe Biden’s new budget, which would tax unrealized gains of farms that have been in families for generations.

On Wednesday, April 27, U.S. Representative Tracey Mann (R-KS) says he led 28 of his colleagues to send a letter to President Joe Biden which expressed concerns with provisions in his Fiscal Year 2023 budget.

Congressman Mann said the provisions threaten the stepped-up tax basis and imposed ‘marked-to-market’ capital gains taxes on property like farmland which has been held in families for 90 years or longer.

“Farming is a multi-generational calling, with many producers operating on the same land as their parents and grandparents did decades before,” said Rep. Mann. “The proposals in this budget – threatening the stepped-up basis and imposing the new Farm Killer Tax – will destroy the livelihoods of producers in Kansas and across the country. Taxing the unrealized gains of generational farm assets threatens the livelihoods of the people who feed, fuel, and clothe us - and in turn the food security of our nation. As the Congressman for the First Congressional District of Kansas, home to 60,000 farms and the third-largest agricultural producing district in the country, I urge President Biden to reconsider these devastating tax proposals.”

Rep. Mann noted that among the cosigners he was joined by House Agriculture Committee Republican Leader Glenn “GT” Thompson (R-PA), and Ranking Member on House Ways and Means Subcommittee on Trade Rep. Adrian Smith (R-NE).

“President Biden’s farm killer tax is a direct threat to the livelihoods of farm families nationwide and the generational history of American farms and ranches,” Thompson said. Agricultural producers have been sounding the alarm on new tax levies and the impact of changes to stepped-up basis and the estate tax for years, but their concerns have repeatedly fallen on deaf ears. As President Biden continues to leave rural America behind, we remain committed to fighting tooth and nail to prevent this devastation.”

To begin in 2030, Mann said President Biden’s ‘marked-to-market’ proposal would tax unrealized gains of generational farm assets.

“Eliminating stepped-up basis would put farmers, ranchers, and small businesses already operating under narrow margins at risk of losing their businesses because of a death in the family,” said Smith. “We should be supporting the next generation of family farms and small businesses, not implementing punitive new taxes which would force them out of business. Threatening livelihoods is not a way to grow our economy, and President Biden should reverse this proposal.”

In March, Mann said he led a resolution with 73 of his colleagues to support the preservation of the stepped-up basis and which opposed any new efforts to impose new taxes on family farms and small businesses. He said the resolution also recognized the importance of generational transfers of farm and small business operations.

To read the full letter sent to the Biden Administration, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.