Manhattan Fire Dept. conducts ARFF training at Manhattan Regional Airport

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Firefighters in Manhattan spent Wednesday morning training to keep the Manhattan Regional Airport a safe place to fly out of and into for planes of all sizes.

Crews spent Monday and Tuesday attending classroom sessions for Aircraft Rescue Fire Fighting training.

On Wednesday they put the classroom training to the test, using a set up that includes a fuselage with engines, and a fire pan to mimic a fuel spill.

Propane was used to simulate real fires, providing flames, smoke and heat that would be encountered in a real fire emergency.

“It’s real important that everyone is trained well on it, is proficient at what they’re doing because the seconds really matter when we get out there. We have a response time of three minutes to get to any part of the runway where the crash might happen.” Manhattan Fire Department Captain Gregg Van De Creek says.

Manhattan Fire Fighters attend training regularly to maintain their knowledge of best practices to get fires under control as quickly and safely as possible and keep the community safe.

