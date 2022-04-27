Manhattan area band Crosswind to be inducted into Kansas Music Hall of Fame

BELOIT, Kan. (WIBW) - Crosswind, a Manhattan area band, will be inducted into the Kansas Hall of Fame in July.

The Kansas Music Hall of Fame says 9 bands from around the Sunflower State will receive awards and be inducted into the Hall of Fame for 2022. It said those bands are as follows:

KSMHoF noted that Steve Hanson is 2022′s Bob Hapgood Award winner, named after KSMHoF Board member Bob Hapgood - a 2006 inductee with his band King Midas $ the Muflers. Hapgood was also a longtime radio deejay from McPherson.

Each year, KSMHoF said the Hapgood Award is given to a deserving venue owner, radio deejay, booking agent, music store owner, music teacher, important musician or musical act from a less populated area of the state that may not otherwise be recognized by the voting membership at large.

Hanson owns S.M. Hanson Music in Salina, 335 S. Clark St., and an area musician.

KSMHoF also said Janelle Monáe is 2022′s Bill Lee Award winner, named after KSMHoF founder Bill Lee.

The organization said the Bill Lee Award recognizes potential inductees currently active and deemed worthy by the Hall of Fame board for early induction, especially those with a significant national or international profile.

Standard rules for the potential KSMHoF inductees require having started their careers in the field of music at least 20 years beforehand. The Bill Lee Award allows for a possible exception to that rule.

KSMHoF said it was established in August 2004 to honor the music, musicians and related institutions that have made a significant contribution to the Sunflower State and the Greater Kansas City area. The purpose of the organization is to recognize those of the past, and present and encourage those of the future.

The 2022 KSMHoF induction ceremony will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 30. To watch the event virtually, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.