Man charged in fatal motorcycle accident pleads guilty to manslaughter

FILE - Sherrill Sr. was arrested by Topeka Police in relation to a 2020 June motorcycle crash
FILE - Sherrill Sr. was arrested by Topeka Police in relation to a 2020 June motorcycle crash(Shawnee Co. Jail)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The man responsible for a June 2020 crash that killed a motorcycle driver has pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and failure to stop at an accident.

Court records indicate that on Friday, April 22, Tommy Sherrill, Sr., 53, pleaded guilty to one count of involuntary manslaughter and one count of failure to stop at an accident which resulted in death in a June 2020 accident.

Sherrill was originally charged with second-degree murder, however, that charge was reduced to involuntary manslaughter. He had also been charged with aggravated assault, theft of property, criminal damage to property, distribution of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to manufacture, criminal possession of a weapon by a felon and possession of marijuana, however, those charges were all dismissed.

Just before 10 a.m. on June 30, Topeka Police officers were called to Billard airport with reports of an accident. When they arrived, they found a motorcycle driver, Dylan Jay Hernandez, who had been suffering from life-threatening injuries.

The investigation found Hernandez had been driving his motorcycle without a helmet and when he was struck by Sherill in his truck, he hit a building and suffered massive head trauma.

Hernandez was taken to the hospital, however, on July 11, he died of his injuries.

Sherrill was found in the 500 block of Golden Ave. in July, nearly a month later, and was arrested for the incident.

The case has been set for sentencing at 11 a.m. on July 21.

