KU ranked 5th most veteran-friendly university for second straight year

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The University of Kansas has been ranked as the fifth-most veteran-friendly university in the nation for the second year in a row.

KU said the annual survey is the longest-running review of college and university investments that serve military-affiliated students. It said institutions that earn the Military Friendly Schools designation were evaluated using public data and survey information.

The University noted that more than 1,800 schools participated in the 2022-2023 survey with 665 earning special awards for going above the standard.

KU said it has ranked as a Military Friendly Top 10 school since 2018 and has earned “Gold” award status since 2017.

“We are honored to be consistently recognized as a top-10 Military Friendly School. This award reflects the university’s enduring commitment to our more than 1,500 veterans, service members, spouses, dependents and ROTC students,” said April Blackmon Strange, director of the Lt. Gen. William K. Jones Military-Affiliated Student Center. “We continually strive to create an environment that’s welcoming, inclusive and supportive of all our military-affiliated students as they move to, through and beyond the university.”

KU said methodology, criteria and weightings were decided by Viqtory with input from the Military Friendly Advisory Council of independent leaders in the higher education and military recruitment community.

The University noted that final ratings were decided by combining the institution’s survey scores with the assessment of the institution’s ability to meet thresholds for student retention, graduation, job placement, loan repayment, persistence, and loan default rates for all students and specifically for student veterans.

KU said the Military-Affiliated Student Center at KU serves as a centralized resource for students. It includes a lounge with 24-7 access, study spaces, headquarters for the KU Student Veterans of America student organization, VA work-study opportunities, GI Bill and military tuition assistance and more.

In addition to the center, KU said it has several scholarships and an emergency fund for military-affiliated students, a Veterans Upward Bound program and a series of Graduate Military Programs. It is also one of more than 50 universities to have all branches of ROTC and one of eight designated as a Department of Defense Language Training Center - which educates hundreds of service members in strategic languages and regional area studies.

KU said its Edwards Campus also has a Veterans and Student Leadership Lounge. Additional KU academic programs and certificates are also available in Leavenworth for military and civilians at nearby Fort Leavenworth.

The University also noted its 4,000-member Veterans Alumni Network.

To view the rankings published in G.I. Jobs magazine’s May and October issues, click HERE.

