Kansas town to welcome home 50 area veterans, students on Honor Flight

FILE - (Source: Wamego High School via Facebook)
FILE - (Source: Wamego High School via Facebook)(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - About 50 area veterans and students will return to Wamego on Thursday night from an Honor Flight to the nation’s capital.

Wamego Honor Flights says its latest flight will return home from its 9th mission to take veterans to see war memorials erected in their honor at 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 28.

Wamego Honor Flight said each veteran was accompanied by a student guardian from the Wamego High School National Honor Society.

The community has been invited to help welcome veterans and students home on Thursday evening on Lincoln St. in Wamego between 4th and 6th Streets. Goers can show their support by cruising in their classic cars, trucks, motorcycles or decorating their other rides. Attendees have been welcomed to wear their patriotic finest and bring welcome home flags and signs.

Due to concerns with COVID-19, the group said a private homecoming event will be held for family members inside Wamego High School.

