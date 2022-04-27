Kansas Supreme Court clarifies motions for Ad Astra 2 case

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court has sent an order to clarify how motions will be filed in the case over the highly contested Ad Astra 2 redistricting map.

Late on Tuesday evening, April 26, the Kansas Supreme Court says it filed a clarifying order in a case filed by Attorney General Derek Schmidt which asked it to decide the validity of the Ad Astra 2 redistricting maps, or Substitute for Senate Bill 563.

The Court said the order clarifies the brief must be filed with a motion to intervene or a motion to file an amicus brief - a merits brief to address the Legislature’s redrawn state senatorial and representative districts.

In this case, the Court noted that any motions to intervene or file an amicus brief must be submitted no later than 5 p.m. on Friday, April 29. Responses must be filed by 5 p.m. two weekdays after the motion’s file date or by 5 p.m. on May 3, whichever is the latest. Any response to a brief of an intervenor or an amicus brief will be due by 5 p.m. three weekdays from the date the move is requested or by 5 p.m. on May 10 whoever date is the latest.

Further, the Court said the brief must be attached as an exhibit to the motion.

The Court noted that all other requirements and deadlines are spelled out in the scheduling order filed on Monday.

Those interested in the case can present their view to the Court through a written statement mailed or delivered to the Clerk of the Appellate Courts, Kansas Judicial Center, 301 SW 10th Ave., Room 107, Topeka, KS 66612, or emailed to reapportionmentviews@kscourts.org which is required to include:

A title line stating: “View of Interested Person in case number 125,083″

The name of the person or entity submitting the written statement

A sentence making clear whether the written statement is about the reapportionment of the state senatorial districts, the state representative districts or both

And the person’s reason for interest in Substitute for Senate Bill No. 563, a statement of impact, or any data for the court’s consideration.

Oral arguments will be held on the case at 9 a.m. on May 16.

The highly contested Ad Astra 2 map redraws state congressional lines to remove Lawrence from the 2nd District and add it to the 1st and separate Johnson and Wyandotte Counties. The map has been widely criticized as a gerrymandered map because those votes are heavily democratic and would fall into heavily republican communities.

While Kansas Governor Laura Kelly did veto the map and demanded it be redrawn more fairly, the veto was overridden.

