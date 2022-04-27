Advertisement

Kansas Senate passes bill permitting automated trucks

(Source: Daimler Trucks/handout)
(Source: Daimler Trucks/handout)(WHSV)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas senators passed a bill permitting the operation of “driverless” trucks in Kansas.

Senate Bill 313 sets safety requirements for such automated trucks; including meeting industry safety standards, a 34,000-pound weight limit, a year-long human driver trial period, and submitting a plan to interact with law enforcement. An advisory committee would also be formed to report on and make recommendations for the regulation of autonomous vehicles.

The vehicles would of course need to follow normal traffic rules, which would be enforced as if there were a human on board.

The bill now heads to the house.

