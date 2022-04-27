House passes Kansas-backed bill to commemorate Brown v. Board sites

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The U.S. House has passed a Kansas-backed bill to the desk of the President which would commemorate Brown v. Board of Education-related sites.

U.S. Senator Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) says he and Sen. Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) applauded the U.S. House of Representatives for the passage of their legislation to commemorate historic sites which contributed to a landmark Supreme Court case.

Marshall said the legislation would commemorate historic sites which contributed to the 1954 landmark Supreme Court decision in Brown v. Board of Education of Topeka.

The bill unanimously passed the Senate earlier in April and will now head to President Joe Biden’s desk for a signature.

Marshall noted that the legislation will expand the Brown v. Board National Historic site in Kansas and designate National Park Service Affiliated Areas in Delaware, South Carolina, Kansas, Virginia, and Washington, D.C.

“Decades ago, parents in the Topeka area stood up for their children and fought against segregation, ultimately leading to a vital Supreme Court decision that changed our nation for the better,” Marshall said. “Kansas has a rich history of engagement in the fight for civil rights and these historical sites hold a special place in our hearts. I am proud to work with my colleagues in the House and Senate to advance this important legislation so future generations can continue to learn about these pivotal times in American history.”

Marshall said the 1954 decision transformed the U.S. when it overruled Plessy v. Ferguson and struck down school segregation as unconstitutional. The decision was a major catalyst in the Civil rights Movement of the 1950s and 60s.

The Senator said the creation of NPS Affiliated Areas in Delaware, Virginia and D.C. for sites associated with the case and the expansion of the Kansas site will include related sites in South Carolina will provide an opportunity for their stories to be told under recognized histories of the case.

In collaboration with local partners and other stakeholders, Marshall said the National Trust will continue its work to bring recognition to communities that fought for school integration and make connections between communities engaged in the fight for educational equity, past and present.

To read the full text of the bill, click HERE.

