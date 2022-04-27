Advertisement

Hot spots remain a concern for firefighters battling blaze in Riley Co.

By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Hot spots remain a concern for firefighters battling the Bjorling Rd. Fire in northern Riley Co.

On Wednesday morning, April 27, Riley County Fire District 1 updated the community about the raging Bjorling Rd. fire. It said hot spots remain a concern, especially as winds increase. Volunteer crews remain on the scene and will battle the blaze until the fire is contained.

Crews said the fire broke out around 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday along Bjorling Rd. in northern Riley Co., near the same location as the recent Carlson Rd. Fire. Residents were asked to avoid the area near Christianson Hill and Rose Hill, north of Randolph.

Around 8:30 p.m. that same night, crews said the fire had burned an estimated 180 acres as they attempted backburns to reduce available fuel for the fire.

Crews cleared the scene around 11 p.m. but returned Wednesday morning to check for hot spots.

Crews indicated the fire was caused by a permitted controlled burn in the area which got out of control.

Riley Co. crews working wildfire north of Randolph

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police, Fire, and Water Rescue crews are on scene near the 900 block of NE River Rd.
TPD identifies body found in Kansas River, believes death may have been suicide
Quinlynn Jones, 7, is fighting for her life after being struck by a tree limb.
St. Marys girl critically injured in freak accident involving falling tree limb
Kevan Shane; Glenn Ford, Jr.; Jose Hernandez; Kayley McDaniel
TPD makes arrests in multiple traffic stops
FILE
57 arrested in multi-agency crime reduction project

Latest News

Bjorling Rd. Fire
Hot spots remain a concern for firefighters battling blaze in Riley Co.
Destiny Melton
RCPD searches for woman with warrant for possession of controlled substance
Jackson Co. gunfight
One person taken to hospital following Jackson Co. gunfight
Trooper's car hit by semi
Trooper injured when semi strikes cruiser in western Kansas
Deputies with the Shawnee Co. Sheriff's Office serve a search warrant at the Guardian, a CBD...
Guardian Recreational Cannabis Dispensary claims wrongful search, seizure on 4/20 due to improper opinion by AG