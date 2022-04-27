Hot spots remain a concern for firefighters battling blaze in Riley Co.

RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Hot spots remain a concern for firefighters battling the Bjorling Rd. Fire in northern Riley Co.

On Wednesday morning, April 27, Riley County Fire District 1 updated the community about the raging Bjorling Rd. fire. It said hot spots remain a concern, especially as winds increase. Volunteer crews remain on the scene and will battle the blaze until the fire is contained.

Crews said the fire broke out around 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday along Bjorling Rd. in northern Riley Co., near the same location as the recent Carlson Rd. Fire. Residents were asked to avoid the area near Christianson Hill and Rose Hill, north of Randolph.

Around 8:30 p.m. that same night, crews said the fire had burned an estimated 180 acres as they attempted backburns to reduce available fuel for the fire.

Crews cleared the scene around 11 p.m. but returned Wednesday morning to check for hot spots.

Crews indicated the fire was caused by a permitted controlled burn in the area which got out of control.

