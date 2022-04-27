Advertisement

Guardian Recreational Cannabis Dispensary claims wrongful search, seizure on 4/20 due to improper opinion by AG

Deputies with the Shawnee Co. Sheriff's Office serve a search warrant at the Guardian, a CBD...
Deputies with the Shawnee Co. Sheriff's Office serve a search warrant at the Guardian, a CBD shop in Topeka, on April, 20, 2022.(WIBW/Eric Ives)
By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 12:04 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Guardian MMJ Recreational Cannabis Dispensary is sending seven pages of legal documents claiming TPD and the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office illegally searched and seized products on April 20 because of a wrong opinion from Attorney General Derek Schmidt in 2021.

Officers said they were unable to disclose what the search warrant was for and that it is an ongoing investigation. Guardian’s documents say a TPD Officer claimed they were selling marijuana, white powder (suspected controlled substance), and/or drug paraphernalia.

Guardian claims the Kansas Bureau of Investigation requested Attorney General Derek Schmidt’s legal opinion on the legality of cannabis in December of 2021. They say his opinion states Delta-8 THC is a Schedule 1 controlled substance and is unlawful to possess or sell in Kansas unless it’s made from industrial hemp and has no more than 0.3% total of THC.

On page six of the Guardian documents, it says, “You also state in your opinion that your aware that Delta-8, if derived from industrial HEMP is totally legal, so why are you releasing conflicting information?” They went on to write, “I am not trying to be disrespectful or rude but, honest businessmen, and women have been severally crippled financially because law enforcement and District Attorneys around the State are now making HORRIBLE MISTAKES based off your opinion you released December 2nd, 2021.”

We have reached out to Attorney General Derek Schmidt for a response. Page six from the Guardian documents asks Schmidt to hold a press conference immediately to address his 2021 opinion and reverse it.

A representative with Guardian told 13 News they plan to speak with the media later this week. Guardian’s website says they are confident they’ll reopen.

Guardian MMJ Recreational Cannabis Dispensary document (Page 1,2) sent to Attorney General...
Guardian MMJ Recreational Cannabis Dispensary document (Page 1,2) sent to Attorney General Derek Schmidt.(guardianmmj.com/letter-to-kansas-ag)
Guardian MMJ Recreational Cannabis Dispensary document (Page 7) sent to Attorney General Derek...
Guardian MMJ Recreational Cannabis Dispensary document (Page 7) sent to Attorney General Derek Schmidt.(guardianmmj.com/letter-to-kansas-ag)

Earth’s Choice in downtown Topeka sells CBD and Delta-8 products as well. We are speaking with them Wednesday about what this could mean for the industry.

