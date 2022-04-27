Flint Hills Volunteer Center celebrates new home office with ribbon cutting

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Connecting volunteers in the Manhattan area with volunteer opportunities for 48 years, the Flint Hills Volunteer Center celebrated moving into their new office space with a ribbon cutting.

The Flint Hills Volunteer Center started as the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program, helping senior and retired community members find volunteer opportunities.

After receiving numerous requests from younger community members, the program was rebranded to be more age inclusive, with renaming to the Flint Hills Volunteer Center.

More than 1500 volunteers are registered to volunteer with the Flint Hills Volunteer Center.

“I love being back downtown, we’re closer to our volunteers and the capabilities that we have because a lot of what we do is in the downtown area.” Flint Hills Volunteer Center Executive Director Lori Bishop says.

Individuals interesting in volunteering can reach out through FlintHillsVolunteerCenter.com.

