Advertisement

Flint Hills Volunteer Center celebrates new home office with ribbon cutting

Flint Hills Volunteer Center celebrates new home office with ribbon cutting
Flint Hills Volunteer Center celebrates new home office with ribbon cutting(WIBW)
By Becky Goff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Connecting volunteers in the Manhattan area with volunteer opportunities for 48 years, the Flint Hills Volunteer Center celebrated moving into their new office space with a ribbon cutting.

The Flint Hills Volunteer Center started as the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program, helping senior and retired community members find volunteer opportunities.

After receiving numerous requests from younger community members, the program was rebranded to be more age inclusive, with renaming to the Flint Hills Volunteer Center.

More than 1500 volunteers are registered to volunteer with the Flint Hills Volunteer Center.

“I love being back downtown, we’re closer to our volunteers and the capabilities that we have because a lot of what we do is in the downtown area.” Flint Hills Volunteer Center Executive Director Lori Bishop says.

Individuals interesting in volunteering can reach out through FlintHillsVolunteerCenter.com.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police, Fire, and Water Rescue crews are on scene near the 900 block of NE River Rd.
TPD identifies body found in Kansas River, believes death may have been suicide
Quinlynn Jones, 7, is fighting for her life after being struck by a tree limb.
St. Marys girl critically injured in freak accident involving falling tree limb
One person taken to hospital following Jackson Co. gunfight
Kevan Shane; Glenn Ford, Jr.; Jose Hernandez; Kayley McDaniel
TPD makes arrests in multiple traffic stops

Latest News

(Source: Daimler Trucks/handout)
Kansas Senate passes bill permitting automated trucks
Thursday Human Trafficking Summit focuses on financial institutions
Manhattan Fire Dept. conducts ARFF training at Manhattan Regional Airport
Manhattan Fire Dept. conducts ARFF training at Manhattan Regional Airport
Topeka dispensary claims wrongful search and seizure on 4/20
Topeka dispensary claims wrongful search and seizure on 4/20