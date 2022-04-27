Advertisement

Douglas Co. deputies enjoy brisket on N.C. sheriff’s office after bet on the Jayhawks

FILE
FILE(Marleah Campbell)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office enjoyed some brisket on a North Carolina sheriff’s office after a bet on the Jayhawks in the NCAA Tournament.

On Wednesday morning, April 27, the Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office gave a warm thank you to the Orange Co. North Carolina Sheriff’s Office for a helping of Hillsborough BBQ Company.

Deputies said the package, which featured a pound of brisket and a pound of barbecue, was the settlement of a National Championship wager for the Sheriff Showdown.

Since Douglas County’s Jayhawks Men’s Basketball team took home the title win against Orange County’s UNC Men’s team.

Sheriff Armbrister and deputies enjoyed the North Carolina brisket last week.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Topeka Police, Fire, and Water Rescue crews are on scene near the 900 block of NE River Rd.
TPD identifies body found in Kansas River, believes death may have been suicide
Quinlynn Jones, 7, is fighting for her life after being struck by a tree limb.
St. Marys girl critically injured in freak accident involving falling tree limb
One person taken to hospital following Jackson Co. gunfight
Kevan Shane; Glenn Ford, Jr.; Jose Hernandez; Kayley McDaniel
TPD makes arrests in multiple traffic stops

Latest News

SE California Ave.
SE California opens one stretch, closes another as project continues
Rain tomorrow followed by Severe Storm chance Friday evening
Scattered rain tomorrow and Severe Storms Friday evening
FILE
KU ranked 5th most veteran-friendly university for second straight year
Live at Five
Baby formula shortage raises concerns for Topeka parents
Baby formula shortage raises concerns for Topeka parents