Douglas Co. deputies enjoy brisket on N.C. sheriff’s office after bet on the Jayhawks

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office enjoyed some brisket on a North Carolina sheriff’s office after a bet on the Jayhawks in the NCAA Tournament.

On Wednesday morning, April 27, the Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office gave a warm thank you to the Orange Co. North Carolina Sheriff’s Office for a helping of Hillsborough BBQ Company.

Deputies said the package, which featured a pound of brisket and a pound of barbecue, was the settlement of a National Championship wager for the Sheriff Showdown.

Since Douglas County’s Jayhawks Men’s Basketball team took home the title win against Orange County’s UNC Men’s team.

Sheriff Armbrister and deputies enjoyed the North Carolina brisket last week.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.