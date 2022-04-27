Catalytic converter reported stolen off vehicle near Manhattan
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 8:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A catalytic converter theft that was reported this week just north of Manhattan is under investigation, authorities said.
The theft was reported at 7:20 p.m. Monday in the 6000 block of Tuttle Cove Road, about two miles north of Manhattan.
According to Riley County police reports, a 51-year-old man told officers the catalytic converter on his truck was cut off and stolen.
The estimated loss was $750.
Anyone with information may call Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.
