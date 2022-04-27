Catalytic converter reported stolen off vehicle near Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A catalytic converter theft that was reported this week just north of Manhattan is under investigation, authorities said.

The theft was reported at 7:20 p.m. Monday in the 6000 block of Tuttle Cove Road, about two miles north of Manhattan.

According to Riley County police reports, a 51-year-old man told officers the catalytic converter on his truck was cut off and stolen.

The estimated loss was $750.

Anyone with information may call Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

