Baby formula shortage raises concerns for Topeka parents

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - More and more Topeka parents are going to the grocery store for baby formula and leaving empty-handed.

The latest supply chain shortage has left many grocery stores struggling to keep formula shelves stocked and a lot of parents concerned about how they are going to feed their babies.

There have been many product shortages throughout the pandemic, but the latest has parents scrambling.

When Jared Wilson is not working in WIBW’s control room, he’s raising a family.

Wilson says for the past several months buying food for his three-month-old son has been a challenge.

“You go to various stores and it’s just out of stock and you try other formulas that are very limited stock and they just don’t work for our baby,” said Wilson. It’s a struggle because you want to be able to feed your child and if you don’t have food.. what are you going to do?”

Supply chain problems and labor shortages are to blame, but the problem was made even worse when major baby formula manufacturer Abbot recalled several of their products due to illness.

“We’re just not able to get it in right now ever since they had that recall it,” said Terry Fleer, Store Manager at Seabrook Apple Market. “I order it three times a week and they just don’t come in”

The shortage has led to some retailers such as Walmart and Target limiting the amount a customer can buy at one time.

Fleer says Applewood Market has a limited stock.

“I got a little bit up there, but not enough of what everybody needs.”

Wilson says the shortage raises a lot of concerns.

“You don’t know if you’re going to run out, or if you have to give your child food that doesn’t do well with their stomach, it’s frustrating.. it is a struggle.”

Fleer says it may be a few more months before the issue is solved but they will do their best to keep their shelves stocked.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.