Area law enforcement to dispose of unused prescription meds this weekend

DEA National Drug Take Back Day this weekend
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

Local law enforcement agencies will have drop sites set up across the state to accept and safely dispose of people’s unused prescription drugs.

Find a site near you: DEA Site Locator

Drop Sites:

  • Brown County Sheriff’s Office (709 Utah Street; Hiawatha, KS)
  • Soldier Township Fire Department (600 NW 46th St.; Topeka, KS)
  • Mission Township Fire Department (3101 SW Urish Rd.; Topeka, KS)
  • Law Enforcement Center (320 S Kansas Ave.; Topeka, KS)
  • Concordia City Hall (701 Washington; Concordia, KS)
  • Wabaunsee Co. Courthouse (215 Kansas Ave; Alma, KS)
  • Maple Hill Senior Center (218 Main St.; Maple Hill, KS)
  • CVS Pharmacy (1215 Merchant St.; Emporia, KS)
  • Wal-Mart Pharmacy (2301 Industrial Rd.; Emporia, KS.)
  • Dillons (618 W 6th St.; Junction City, KS)

