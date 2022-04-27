AG requests Biden Administration to withdraw immigration policy proposal

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt wants the Biden Administration to withdraw its proposal on a federal immigration policy.

According to Schmidt’s office, the Biden Administration has proposed changes to a 2019 rule on whether a person who wishes to enter the U.S. lawfully would be self-sufficient or become dependent on public services.

Schmidt’s office further said when Biden took office, the administration sought to replace the rule in 2021, but Schmidt along with other attorneys general filed a litigation to block it.

The cases are pending before the U.S. Supreme Court and the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals.

However, according to Schmidt’s office, the Biden Administration has proceeded to propose its changes through the rulemaking process. He said Biden has proposed to replace the rule by taking away the statutory public charge provision that was enacted by Congress to determine whether an immigrant will be self-sufficient.

Schmidt’s office said that comments have been submitted in a letter to the federal Office of Policy and Strategy, within the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, by Schmidt and 15 other attorneys general.

The attorneys general argued that by eliminating the rule, $1 billion in savings designated for states brought by the 2019 rule would inflict harm to the states by increasing Medicaid and social welfare costs.

“If the Proposed Rule is promulgated, certain classes of aliens will know that upon entering the United States they will be able to rely on government welfare programs, without fear of repercussions, as they build their lives in the states and eventually seek to obtain some form of lawful status,” the attorneys general wrote. “This policy will serve as an incentive for more immigration to our country under the Biden administration’s relaxed immigration regulations.”

