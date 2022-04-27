$25K Milken Educator Award presented to MHK Educator

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Milken Family Foundation awarded $25,000 to an educator from Oliver Brown Elementary School in Manhattan on Tuesday.

Megan Morgan, Library Media Specialist was awarded one of sixty 2021 Milken Educator Awards. Morgan had previously taught at the Ogden Elementary School.

Morgan has taken leadership roles within her school as well as district wide, including being a volunteer coordinator, and PTO President, along with working on the bullying prevention teams.

Morgan also works alongside local universities to bring student interns and aides to the district.

“We have amazing, amazing teachers, in our building and so when they said it was me, I was just…just in awe…in shock.” 2021 Milken Educator award winner, Megan Morgan says.

Morgan will get to spend her financial award however she would like, there are no stipulations on how to spend the prize.

