Worlds of Fun opens with new attractions on Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - Sights are set for summer with Worlds of Fun set to open on Saturday with new attractions.

Worlds of Fun will welcome summer with Opening Day at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 30, and another season of fun with new - and old - attractions at the Kansas City theme park.

The theme park said the Mamba has a new look and rollercoaster riders will have a blast when they take off on the refinished Detonator. Coasters like Patriot and Prowler to family-friendly rides at Planet Snoopy will ensure the whole family has something to do.

As well as new rides, Worlds of Fun said there will also be new places to eat this season. From ice cream at the new ‘The All-American Shake Shop’ to alcoholic drinks at the new ‘American Spirits: Frozen Drinks,’ staff said there are plenty of new menu additions.

Worlds of Fun said 2022 Gold Passes will be good for unlimited visits, free parking and seasonal events like Grand Carnivale and Haloween HAUNT.

Worlds of Fun will open for the weekends only through May. Oceans of Fun will open on May 28. Both parks will be open for Memorial Day and move to 7-days-a-week on Saturday, June 4 until school starts back up in August.

