Washburn Rural teacher receives $25,000 prize from Milken Family Foundation

Washburn Rural High School biology teacher Ryan Pfeifer won a prestigious $25,000 Milken Family...
Washburn Rural High School biology teacher Ryan Pfeifer won a prestigious $25,000 Milken Family Foundation award Tuesday morning during an assembly in the school gymnasium, 5900 S.W. 61st.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Washburn Rural High School biology teacher is $25,000 richer on Tuesday morning after he received a Milken Family Foundation prize.

Ryan Pfeifer, who teaches biology at Washburn Rural, was presented the award during an all-school assembly in the school gymnasium at 5900 S.W. 61st.

Pfeifer, a graduate of Shawnee Heights High School and Kansas State University, is in his 10th year as a teacher.

He has spent the past nine years at Washburn Rural after starting his teaching career at Shawnee Mission North High School.

The award is presented to around 60 teachers across the nation each year by the Santa Monica, Calif.-based Milken Family Foundation. The prize is designed to recognize excellence in the teaching profession and to encourage current students to consider teaching as a career.

Several previous Milken Family Foundation recipients were on hand for the event, during which a number of Washburn Rural High School sports and academic teams were honored.

Check wibw.com later for more details.

