Washburn, Emporia State softball win on walk-off homers
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Both Washburn and Emporia State softball won in dramatic fashion Monday.
The Ichabods grew their win streak to 20 with a sweep over No. 8 Rogers State.
Senior Ashton Friend hit a two-run walk-off home run in the bottom of the seventh to give Washburn a 2-0 win in game one. They’d go on to take the second game 3-2.
With the win, Washburn wraps up their home schedule 26-0.
Emporia State won their first of two games against Northeastern State on a three-run walk-off homer by Jayda VanAckeren. ESU dropped the second game 1-2.
The Ichabods and Hornets will wrap up the regular season facing off against each other on Saturday. The first game of the double-header begins at 1:00 p.m. at Trusler Sports Complex.
Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.