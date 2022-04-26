Washburn, Emporia State softball win on walk-off homers

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Both Washburn and Emporia State softball won in dramatic fashion Monday.

The Ichabods grew their win streak to 20 with a sweep over No. 8 Rogers State.

Senior Ashton Friend hit a two-run walk-off home run in the bottom of the seventh to give Washburn a 2-0 win in game one. They’d go on to take the second game 3-2.

With the win, Washburn wraps up their home schedule 26-0.

Emporia State won their first of two games against Northeastern State on a three-run walk-off homer by Jayda VanAckeren. ESU dropped the second game 1-2.

The Ichabods and Hornets will wrap up the regular season facing off against each other on Saturday. The first game of the double-header begins at 1:00 p.m. at Trusler Sports Complex.

FINAL | Washburn sweeps No. 8 Rogers State and closes out the home schedule with a perfect 26-0 record at Gahnstrom Field! #GoBods pic.twitter.com/DS0Mpqzmgi — Washburn Softball (@IchabodSB) April 25, 2022

Walk off homer for @EState_Softball in game one against Northeastern State before falling 2-1 in nightcap. #StingersUp https://t.co/Yd0c460213 — ESU Athletics (@ESUSports) April 26, 2022

