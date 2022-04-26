Tuesday forecast: A beautiful day

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A warming trend with dry conditions are expected through tomorrow with rain returning Wednesday night. This will set up on and off showers/storms through Saturday morning.

After a cold start this morning where many spots are near or below freezing, highs will rebound nicely with plenty of sun and highs in the upper 60-low 70s with relatively light wind (compared to the rest of the week).

If you’re wondering, since 2000 the latest date Topeka has recorded a low 32° or colder is May 3, 2004. There have been some signs that temperatures may get down in the 30s again at some point next week so it’s not a guarantee we’re done with any frost advisories or freeze warnings. If there aren’t any indications from the models, usually Mother’s Day is the safe bet to check the forecast and know whether or not temperatures may get cold enough for a frost/freeze or not.

Normal High: 70/Normal Low: 47 (WIBW)

Today: Sunny. Highs in the upper 60-low 70s. Winds S 5-15, slightly higher wind out toward north-central KS where gusts up to 25 mph are possible. This will lead to a fire danger concern where outdoor burning is not recommended especially in the Cloud/Republic/Ottawa county area.

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Lows in the mid-upper 40s. Winds S 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid-upper 70s. Winds S 15-30, gusts up to 35 mph. While the winds are stronger, the moisture will be higher so there won’t be a fire concern.

On and off showers/storms move in Wednesday night and last through Saturday morning. We are not looking at all day washouts Thursday and Friday, in fact we may even get some sun for a portion of the day especially on Thursday. Highs will be tricky depending how much clearing occurs. Lightning and heavy rain are the primary concerns until late Friday into Friday evening where a severe weather threat increases. Many spots during this time will be in the 0.50″-1.50″ range of rainfall.

Unless the storm system shifts south, most of the rain stays north this weekend with mainly dry conditions in northeast KS before more rounds of showers/storms are expected early next work week. There does remain differences in the temperatures between the models for next week so don’t be surprised if changes to the forecast occur.

Taking Action:

North-central KS has an extreme fire danger threat today. The rest of northeast KS won’t have as strong of winds so if you do any burning please put out the fire completely. Any lingering embers may spark a fire tomorrow and with strong winds will be difficult to control.

On and off storms are expected Thursday and Friday but if you have any outdoor plans, keep them since it won’t be all day washouts. We’ll have more specific details like timing and how widespread as we get closer to the end of the week. As of now the weekend is dry but any shift in the storm system could change that so keep checking back for updates.



