TPS Superintendent Dr. Tiffany Anderson is adding another degree to her portfolio

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Tiffany Anderson is adding yet another degree to her portfolio on Saturday.

“More importantly than that education is a ministry,” said Dr. Anderson.

Dr. Tiffany Anderson is continuing the family tradition by earning a Master’s Degree in Divinity.

“I knew early on in leadership that the calling is really to serve Christ through public education by serving the most vulnerable,” said Dr. Anderson.

For the last two years, Dr. Anderson has been studying to earn a Master’s in Divinity from Nazarene Theological Seminary in Kansas City.

“I have been going to class in the evenings, on the weekends. For the most part, every Saturday and Sunday, it’s spent really focused on the work in divinity for the last two years, and studying in getting the privilege to learn alongside some amazing pastors is at Nazarene Theological Seminary,” Dr. Anderson explained.

Dr. Anderson says her family legacy continues with her. both of her parents are retired pastors, “so it’s a natural fit.”

“I feel privileged to have the opportunity to lead out approximately 40,000 people. When you think about 13,000 students, each student has two parents, the community members, and the 2500 teachers,” she added. “In an order to do it well, I have to know how best god wants me to leave and serve.”

The inspiration also comes from her late husband, Dr. Stanley Anderson. She says their 24-year marriage was focused to serve others.

“I started seminary following the passing of my spouse. While he was an OB/GYN and a robotic surgeon and the most amazing man I know,” she explained. “He also was quite a bible scholar. So we would study the bible together on the weekends and that’s what we did. In many ways my husband, Dr. Stanley Anderson will be there with me in spirit. It just means a tremendous amount.”

Dr. Anderson says this degree allows her to meet the needs of the community, “food and clothes and housing, education, advocating for justice, that’s who we are in education, but it’s why I do what I do,” she said.

“I’m doing ministry every day it’s just the graduate degree is another backing behind that. Through God all things are possible for some people,” Dr. Anderson added. “So when people say how did you juggle that? that has nothing to do with me. It’s what I’m meant to do and it’s focused on Christ and because God has a purpose for me to do it.”

Dr. Anderson is completing her ordination process through the Methodist Church of the Resurrection.

There are 72 pastors graduating with their degrees from Nazarene Theological Seminary Saturday.

