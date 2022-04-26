Advertisement

TPD makes arrests in multiple traffic stops

Kevan Shane; Glenn Ford, Jr.; Jose Hernandez; Kayley McDaniel
Kevan Shane; Glenn Ford, Jr.; Jose Hernandez; Kayley McDaniel(Shawnee Co. Jail)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 7:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Multiple traffic stops Sunday landed four people behind bars.

Topeka Police say Kevan Shane, 30, was arrested for a felony warrant and criminal possession of a firearm after getting stopped near SW Huntoon and Lincoln. Glenn Ford, Jr., 41, was stopped near 12th and Polk. He was arrested for multiple felony warrants and other charges related to a domestic violence investigation.

Jose Hernandez, 19, was stopped in the 300 block of SE Pinecrest related to a gunshots call in the area. He was arrested for criminal discharge of a firearm and marijuana possession. Kayley McDaniel, 23, was also arrested on drug charges after being stopped near 6th and Topeka.

TPD says officers also seized a handgun in each of the arrests.

