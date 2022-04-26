Topeka Rotary competing nationwide for $25,000 grant

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Rotary Against Human Trafficking Foundation is competing nationally for a $25,000 grant. The Topeka Rotary has partnered with Valeo and Shawnee county to provide resources for women leaving incarceration. More information on the project can be found here.

“We know that women who are being released are very vulnerable,” said Patti Mellard with the Topeka branch of Rotary International, “because they’ve been through a lot of trauma. Many times they’ve been sex-trafficked of domestically abused and that makes them vulnerable to traffickers and other bad actors who might be waiting in the parking lot for them to be released.”

The grant is part of State Farm’s Neighborhood Assist program and so far the field has been narrowed down from 4,000 potential projects to just 200 nationwide. The Topeka Rotary says the grant will go a long way towards getting these women the resources to immediately make their way to success.

“Ultimately the goal of the project is to provide those basic needs right at that moment they are being released,” said Mellard, “but then also provide referrals to the other services they need like medical care, dental care, substance abuse care and then a mentorship program that will ultimately help them find employment and reintegrate into our community.”

Additional items including food coupons, clothes, and a bus ticket will be provided for the women as they are preparing to leave the correctional facility. “Things to just get them immediately on their way to success,” said Mellard.

The Shawnee County Correctional Facility had a similar program in place before Covid-19. The program was cut due to staffing and funding issues. Even if they don’t win the grant money, Mellard said that they would still find a way.

“If we don’t receive the money for this grant, we will still figure out a way to make that part of the grant work. Rotary and Valeo and Shawnee County have already put in money to it but this will really help provide the basic needs onsite.”

Voting takes place online and is open to anyone who is 18 and older. You can vote once a day and everyday during the 10-day open voting period. You can also use the QR code below to access the voting site:

Vote using this QR code (WIBW)

