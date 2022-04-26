Advertisement

Topeka Reverend, WWII, Korean War veteran to take Honor Flight to D.C.

FILE - The Rev. Max Manning, founder and director of Topeka-based Global Missions Ministries,...
FILE - The Rev. Max Manning, founder and director of Topeka-based Global Missions Ministries, said the organization is seeking funds to send thousands of bags of flour to Haiti.(Phil Anderson)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A local legend and one of the last WWII veterans in Kansas will be honored with an Honor Flight to Washington, D.C.

Kansas Honor Flight says Topeka Reverend Max Manning will be honored for his service in World War II and the Korean War with an honor flight to Washington, D.C.

Rev. Manning founded Global Missions Ministries and was one of the original founders of the Topeka Rescue Mission.

Kansas Honor Flight said Rev. Manning will leave for his Honor Flight on May 9 and will return on May 11.

A large welcome home ceremony has been planned in Wichita for his return.

