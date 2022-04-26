Tampa Bay Lightning visit White House after back to back championships

Advertisement

President Joe Biden Welcomes Tampa Bay Lightning to White House after back to back championships
By Brendan Cullerton
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 7:03 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The Tampa Bay Lightning’s back to back titles came during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Their first title came before the 2004 NHL lockout. So despite three championships, the franchise had never set foot in the White House until Monday.

“We’re extremely excited to finally make our first appearance here on Pennsylvania Avenue after missing out on previous years,” owner Jeffrey Vinik said.

Players said the trip was worth the wait.

“That was, I’m sure one of the highlights of our lives, not just our hockey career to be here with the president,” Steven Stamkos said.

Because of the delay, the White House trip comes about a week before the team begins it’s next playoff run.

“This does heighten the excitement for sure, going into the last week of the regular season, and we want to have a good start to the playoffs for sure,” Ryan McDonagh said.

Tampa Bay did not have a game scheduled in Washington. The team made the trip between game days.

