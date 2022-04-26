Supreme Court rejects revival of Kansas “Ag-Gag” law to ban filming in slaughterhouses

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Supreme Court has rejected a Kansas attempt to revive a so-called “Ag-Gag” law that would ban secret filming in slaughterhouses.

The Supreme Court rejected an appeal by Kansas on Monday, April 25, to revive a law that banned secret filming at slaughterhouses and other livestock facilities after the move was struck down by lower courts.

Justices did not comment on Monday after they left in place a ruling by a federal appeals court panel that called the “Ag-Gag” Law a violation of the First Amendment.

The appeals court noted the law stifled speech critical of animal agriculture.

The Kansas law made it a crime for anyone to take pictures or videos at an animal facility without the owner’s consent - or to enter the facility under false pretenses.

Federal appeals courts in Iowa and Idaho are considering similar laws and have split over the issue.

