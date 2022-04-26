Advertisement

Supreme Court rejects revival of Kansas “Ag-Gag” law to ban filming in slaughterhouses

By Sarah Motter
Published: Apr. 26, 2022 at 12:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Supreme Court has rejected a Kansas attempt to revive a so-called “Ag-Gag” law that would ban secret filming in slaughterhouses.

The Supreme Court rejected an appeal by Kansas on Monday, April 25, to revive a law that banned secret filming at slaughterhouses and other livestock facilities after the move was struck down by lower courts.

Justices did not comment on Monday after they left in place a ruling by a federal appeals court panel that called the “Ag-Gag” Law a violation of the First Amendment.

The appeals court noted the law stifled speech critical of animal agriculture.

The Kansas law made it a crime for anyone to take pictures or videos at an animal facility without the owner’s consent - or to enter the facility under false pretenses.

Federal appeals courts in Iowa and Idaho are considering similar laws and have split over the issue.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 23-year-old man was killed early Sunday in a crash in Osage County, authorities said.
Topeka man killed Sunday in single-vehicle crash in Osage County
FILE
57 arrested in multi-agency crime reduction project
Topeka Fire Department crews were called early Monday to the Starbucks coffeehouse 1223 S.W....
Fire crews called early Monday to west Topeka coffeehouse
Kevan Shane; Glenn Ford, Jr.; Jose Hernandez; Kayley McDaniel
TPD makes arrests in multiple traffic stops
This image provided by the Nebraska State Patrol shows smoke from a wildfire, Saturday, April...
Wildfires tear across several states, driven by high winds

Latest News

Kansas state Rep. Cheryl Helmer, center, R-Mulvane, watches one of the House's electronic tally...
Lawmaker doesn’t want to share restroom with trans colleague
Quinlynn Jones, 7, St. Marys was injured Saturday after a large tree limb fell on her while she...
St. Marys girl critically injured in freak accident involving falling tree limb
Washburn Rural teacher wins $25,000
Washburn Rural teacher receives $25,000 prize from Milken Family Foundation
A new Iowa bill prohibits transgender females from playing on girls and women's school sports...
Kansas Senate overrides transgender student athlete bill
UTV accident
Man, 41, seriously injured late Monday in ATV crash in Yates Center