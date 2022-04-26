Rossville boil water advisory rescinded by KDHE

ROSSVILLE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has rescinded a boil water advisory for the City of Rossville.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment says on Tuesday, April 26, it rescinded a boil water advisory for the City of Rossville public water supply system in Shawnee Co.

The advisory was issued on Monday, April 25.

KDHE said the advisory was issued due to a loss in pressure in the distribution system. It said inadequate pressure could result in a loss of chlorine residuals and bacterial contamination.

The Department noted that public water suppliers in Kansas take all necessary measures to notify residents quickly after a system failure or shutdown. Regardless of whether the supplier or the department announces an advisory, it said it is the only entity that can rescind the order after testing at a certified lab.

KDHE said lab testing samples collected from the City of Rossville show no evidence of bacteriological contamination and all other conditions which placed the system at risk have been deemed resolved by officials.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.